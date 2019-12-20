HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 201.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $161,068.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 634.6% higher against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, Fatbtc and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

