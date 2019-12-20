Hush (HUSH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $152.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $338,036.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00391648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00094843 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000524 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000978 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,839,805 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

