Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $348.90

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.90 and traded as high as $360.00. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $358.00, with a volume of 19,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 352.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 392.43.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

