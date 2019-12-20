Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.14.

Shares of Icon stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.39. 250,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,692. Icon has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.20.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Icon by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the third quarter worth $4,457,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Icon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

