IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Sells $120,487.95 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $120,487.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:IDT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 360,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,247. The company has a market cap of $196.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDT. TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IDT by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

