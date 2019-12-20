IG Gold Market Capitalization Tops $749,383.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ABCC and TRX Market. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $749,383.00 and approximately $4,949.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,750,007,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,636,125 tokens. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, TRX Market, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

