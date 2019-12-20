IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $603.10

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $603.10 and traded as high as $692.80. IG Group shares last traded at $688.80, with a volume of 1,356,751 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.26) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IG Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 685.67 ($9.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 670.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 603.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.09.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

