ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMGN. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,018. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $802.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 130,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 2,493,037 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 81,714 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.