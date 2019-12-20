Indorse Token (IND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit, DDEX and Liqui. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $112,607.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin, RightBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network, COSS and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.