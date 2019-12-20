Ink Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Exmo. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $238.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.01228367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Exmo, Exrates, Bit-Z, Coinrail, TOPBTC, Coinnest, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

