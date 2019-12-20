Insider Buying: AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) insider John Stanhope bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$20.95 ($14.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,140.00 ($17,829.79).

AGL stock traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$21.15 ($15.00). The company had a trading volume of 4,878,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,000. AGL Energy Limited has a one year low of A$18.39 ($13.04) and a one year high of A$23.21 ($16.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$20.16.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

