Insider Buying: AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) insider John Stanhope bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$20.95 ($14.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,140.00 ($17,829.79).

AGL stock traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$21.15 ($15.00). The company had a trading volume of 4,878,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,000. AGL Energy Limited has a one year low of A$18.39 ($13.04) and a one year high of A$23.21 ($16.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$20.16.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit