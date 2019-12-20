Insider Selling: Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) President Sells $70,055.23 in Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) President Marc G. Elliott sold 5,591 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $70,055.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,052.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 10.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 69,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

