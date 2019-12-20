Insider Selling: Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) President Sells $70,055.23 in Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) President Marc G. Elliott sold 5,591 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $70,055.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,052.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GENC opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.64.
Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter.
About Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
