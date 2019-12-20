Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $202,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,636.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $139,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $140,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 85,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05. Iradimed Corp has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $291.48 million, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 22.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Iradimed by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Iradimed in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Iradimed by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iradimed by 34.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Iradimed during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

