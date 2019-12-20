Insider Selling: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Sells 37,603 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $50,011.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEE stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

