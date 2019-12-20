Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells 34,410 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Roy Bagattini sold 34,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $672,371.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roy Bagattini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Roy Bagattini sold 75,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $1,426,500.00.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,418 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

