Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Trading Down 9.7%

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s share price fell 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.70, 564,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 375% from the average session volume of 118,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. Sidoti raised their target price on Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $462.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

