Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Trading Down 2.3%

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 39,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 34,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38.

About Intouch Insight (CVE:INX)

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

