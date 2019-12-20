Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.37, approximately 16,217 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 44,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJD. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $485,000.

