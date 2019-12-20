Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Get Invesco Shipping ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco Shipping ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco Shipping ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.