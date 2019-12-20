Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55, 4,345 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVY. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

