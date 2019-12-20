InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Director Thomas J. Sullivan Acquires 10,000 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Director Thomas J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ICMB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.96. 23,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,590. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICMB. ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

