ION (ION) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. ION has a total market capitalization of $504,706.00 and approximately $1,318.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007659 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001645 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,105,101 coins and its circulating supply is 12,205,101 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

