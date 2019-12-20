IOST Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50.44 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $65.33 million and approximately $50.44 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Koinex, BigONE and WazirX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.06777732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, GOPAX, DDEX, Ethfinex, Upbit, ABCC, Huobi, OTCBTC, Zebpay, BitMax, HitBTC, BitMart, WazirX, Hotbit, CoinBene, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, DragonEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Vebitcoin, Binance, Bitrue, IDAX, BigONE, Kyber Network, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinZest, Bithumb, Bitkub, Coineal, Koinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.