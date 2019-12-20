IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IRIDEX an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of IRIX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,661. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove purchased 14,600 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,600 shares of company stock worth $59,450. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter worth about $554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

