Iridium Communications’ (IRDM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on Iridium Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 438,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.86 and a beta of 2.05. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,862,141.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,059. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 42.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

