iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $58.11. 95 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,776. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $58.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68.

