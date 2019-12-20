iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXE) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.17 and last traded at $52.17, 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit