iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:IGIB)

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $58.46.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.