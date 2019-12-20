ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.67. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $305,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $134,658,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ITT by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,389,000 after acquiring an additional 570,860 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 25.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after acquiring an additional 358,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,574,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 310,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

