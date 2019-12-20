IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IZEA stock remained flat at $$0.23 on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,886. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

