J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SBRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Investec lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 227.36 ($2.99).

SBRY opened at GBX 233.30 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.28. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a one year high of £201.30 ($264.80).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.11%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

