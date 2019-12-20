Jefferies Financial Group Raises Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $40.00

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HZNP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.38.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

HZNP stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $324,092.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,968.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,007,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,067. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.