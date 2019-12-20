Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 38.42 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON JEL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 453 ($5.96). 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 464.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 451.45. Jersey Electricity has a 1 year low of GBX 424 ($5.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 489 ($6.43).

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.