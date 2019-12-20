Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 38.42 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON JEL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 453 ($5.96). 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 464.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 451.45. Jersey Electricity has a 1 year low of GBX 424 ($5.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 489 ($6.43).
Jersey Electricity Company Profile
