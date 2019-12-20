JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 780

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Antofagasta to a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 887.86 ($11.68).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 928.60 ($12.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 727.60 ($9.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 898.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 876.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

