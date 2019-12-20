JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

RBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 270.29 ($3.56).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 244.20 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.63. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

