Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:KMF)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE KMF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.62. 6,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Dividend History for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit