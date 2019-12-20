Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

NYSE KMF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.62. 6,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.