KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.
Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 286,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KB Home has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26.
In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,042,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,643 shares of company stock worth $13,353,953. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
