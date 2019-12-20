KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 286,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KB Home has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,042,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,643 shares of company stock worth $13,353,953. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

