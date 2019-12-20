Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Buy

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NYSE:KEX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 304,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. Kirby has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $87.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $284,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $306,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after buying an additional 100,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,505,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,504,000 after acquiring an additional 127,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

