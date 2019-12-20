KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KKR & Co Inc traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 441630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,710,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,309 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,387 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth $36,698,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,234 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

