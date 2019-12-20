Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Kornit Digital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $274,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,724 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.