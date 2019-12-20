Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) Insider Purchases £11,000 in Stock

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) insider Chris Wilks bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,469.88).

LON:KMK opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 million and a PE ratio of -225.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Kromek Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 31.95 ($0.42).

Kromek Group (LON:KMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

