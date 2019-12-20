LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) & Creative Learning (NYSE:CLCN) Critical Review

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Creative Learning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LAIX and Creative Learning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $92.68 million 3.97 -$70.99 million N/A N/A Creative Learning $2.42 million 0.40 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Creative Learning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LAIX.

Risk and Volatility

LAIX has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LAIX and Creative Learning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

LAIX currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.36%. Given LAIX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LAIX is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98% Creative Learning 21.08% -68.68% 47.59%

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2017, it had 531 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 30 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 91 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 44 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Florida.

