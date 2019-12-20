LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,450,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,309% from the previous session’s volume of 71,874 shares.The stock last traded at $7.68 and had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. LAIX had a negative return on equity of 590.12% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LAIX by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LAIX during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LAIX in the third quarter valued at $3,440,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

