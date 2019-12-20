Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAKE. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $87.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.