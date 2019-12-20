Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAKE. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Lakeland Industries stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $87.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.45.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
