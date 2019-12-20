Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LAMR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

