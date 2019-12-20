Lamden (TAU) Trading 32% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy and DEx.top. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $16,651.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Radar Relay and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

