LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.08 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $10,790.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

