Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $105.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.