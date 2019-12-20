Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to report $10.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.90 million and the highest is $11.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $41.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $41.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.15 million, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $49.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million.

LMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $436,386.00. Also, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,350.00. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 1,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

