Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Down 12.5% This Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $878.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

